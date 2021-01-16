Interactive Kiosk Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2022 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Vendors- Advantech Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Phoenix Kiosk

Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights that the global Interactive Kiosk market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the assessment period, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 34 Billion by 2023, and a healthy 9% CAGR over the review period.

Interactive kiosks have become an essential part of the sales and marketing verticals, today. The goal of Interactive kiosks is to craft a better experience for the customer so that they will come back later and genuinely engage with the brand. Interactive kiosks can help bring experience into the 21st century, improving the customer experience.

The key trends substantiating the interactive kiosk market growth include advantages of Interactive Kiosk such as the wide reach to the mass audience in less time and proficient real-time access to the content and informative data. Besides, inventions in technologies that are convenient for users and the emergence of innovative ideas that are going to benefit users are supporting the market growth, increasing the popularity of these Kiosks.

Interactive Kiosk Market – Competitive Analysis

The interactive kiosk market is fiercely competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. Well-established players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion in order to gain the competitive advantage in this market. Providers are focusing on improving their market performance by acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent players leading the market include International Business Machines Corporation (US), Siemens AG (German), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (US), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), KIOSK Information Systems Inc. (US), NCR Corporation (US), KIOSK Information Systems (US), SlabbKiosks (US), NEXCOM International Co. (Taiwan), Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Meridian (U.S), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Embross (Canada), Korala Associates Ltd (UK), RedyRef Interactive Kiosks (US), and IER SAS (France).

Interactive Kiosk Global Market – Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, and Services among others

By Type: Self-Service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, and Bank Kiosks among others.

By End-user: BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Travel, Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Utilities, Education, and Government among others.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for the Interactive Kiosks. Advancements in technologies and market proliferation of tablets are some of the prevailing trends which are expected to support the market growth to retain its dominance over the global Interactive Kiosks market throughout the forecast period.

