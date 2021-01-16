In-App Advertising Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, By Type, By Platform, By Application Key Players Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook Inc.(US), Apple Inc. (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

In-app ads are displayed within mobile apps, such as banners at the top or bottom of the app game. In-app advertising is currently the fastest growing form of mobile advertising on the market and is widely adopted by marketers due to its various benefits. For over a decade, mobile and in-app advertising has been one of the fastest growing and technological innovations in digital advertising. Mobile ads include video ads, mobile website displays, and in-app ads.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (US), Facebook Inc.(US), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Amobee Inc. (US), MoPub Inc(US), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), InMobi (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), Tapjoy, Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

• Banner Ads

• Interstitial Ads

• Rich Media Ads

• Video Ads

• Native Ads

Platform Outlook

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Application Outlook

• Messaging

• Entertainment

• Gaming

• Online Shopping

• Payment & Ticketing

• Others

Regional Insight:

By region, the global in-app advertising market is segmented into seven major markets: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, the North American market of the in-app advertising market currently occupies the largest market share with the market share surpassing desktops and laptops due to smartphone consumption.

India, which currently ranks second in global smartphone usage, followed by the Asia-Pacific market for in-app advertising, followed by the North American market. This provides a favorable opportunity for in-app advertising in this area. The Western European market for in-app ad tracking was followed by the Asia Pacific market, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the MEA region.

