Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Share, Emerging Trends, Growth, Increasing Demand, By Type, By Application Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

Mobile virtual network operators are service providers that resell wireless network communication services using the infrastructure of mobile network operators (MNOs). This benefits both mobile virtual network operators and mobile network operators. MNOs make optimal use of unused network bandwidth, including additional unused network bandwidth that provides MVNOs at an affordable price. MVNO provides these services to end users without the need to support infrastructure or pay license fees to the government.

Key Players:

The key players in mobile virtual network operator include Virgin Mobile (U.S.), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), RedPocket Mobile (U.S.), AirVoice Wireless (U.S), FreedomPop (U.S.), Freenet AG (Germany), KDDI Mobile (U.S.), Polkomtel Plus (Poland), Tesco Mobile Ltd (U.K), Kajeet, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Other players in markets are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Lyca Mobile Group (U.K.), T-Mobile AG (U.S.), CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited (Hong-Kong), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Tracfone Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook

• Business

• Discount

• M2M

• Media

• Migrant

• Retail

• Roaming

• Telecom

Operational Model Outlook

• Full MVNO

• Reseller MVNO

• Service Operator MVNO

End-use Outlook

• Consumer

• Enterprise

Regional Insights:

The global market for mobile virtual network operators is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period 2017-2025. The geographic analysis of the data as a service market is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

