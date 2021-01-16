Entertainment Robots Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, Emerging Trends, Key Players Hasbro, Inc. (U.S.), Mattel, Inc. (U.S.), Sphero (Hong Kong), WowWee Group Limited. (Hong Kong) Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The entertainment robot is specially designed for entertainment for people in a unique way in a variety of places so that people can have a happy time. The main purpose of this robot is to entertain people of all ages. Robots are designed to use microphones to listen and interact with people and cameras to adapt to people’s behaviors and habits in everyday life.

Key Players

The major players in the entertainment robot market are – Hasbro, Inc. (U.S.), Mattel, Inc. (U.S.), Sphero (Hong Kong), WowWee Group Limited. (Hong Kong), Aldebaran Robotics (Japan), Blu Frog Robotics (France), Modular Robotics (U.S.), Robo Builder (South Korea), Robotics Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

Market Segmentation



Market Dynamics

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Challenges

• Opportunities

Global Entertainment Robots Market, By Product

• Overview

• Robot Toys

• Educational Robots

• Robotic Companion Pets

Regional Insights

The regional analysis of the entertainment robot market is being studied for regions such as the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and the Rest of the World. North America’s is dominating the market in this sector reason for this is rise in adoption of robots in school and colleges. The North America region is the leader in the entertainment robots market because of the advancement in technology and the implementation of artificial intelligence in developing robots.

