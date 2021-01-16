4G LTE Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Increasing Demand, By Type, By Pricing, By Store, By Brand Key Players Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T (USA), Bharti Airtel Ltd. (India) Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The 4G internet market is strong because many tasks related to air traffic and road traffic rely on high-speed internet. The craze for high-speed internet is also online streaming of movies and music. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and published a research report on the global 4G LTE market that predicts that this market will grow at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The main factor driving the growth of the global 4G LTE market is accelerating the adoption of cheap smart devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, and increasing the demand for better connectivity to enhance the customer experience. However, ongoing review of spectrum standards and regulatory policies for exposure to harmful radiation may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the global 4G LTE market include Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T (USA), Bharti Airtel Ltd.(India), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), LM Ericsson (Sweden), MetroPCS (USA), S.K. Telecom (South Korea), Sprint Nextel (USA), US Cellular (USA), Verizon Wireless (USA), and Vodafone Group PLC (UK).

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Tablets

By Pricing

• Low

• Medium

• Premium

By Distribution Channel

Multi-brand Store

• Organized

• Independent

Single brand Store

• Online

Regional Insights:

The global 4G (LTE) device market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific 4G (LTE) device market recorded the largest market share at 34.8% in 2015, and is estimated to account for 35.9% of sales in 2017, followed by the North American 4G (LTE) device market. The 4G (LTE) device market’s contribution to sales in Asia Pacific is expected to increase by 17.1% per year from 2017 to 2023, and for North America, the smartphone market share is 68.8% from 2015 to 2023.

