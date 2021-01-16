Network as a Service Market High Tech Industry Analysis, Industry Overview, Business Trends, Regional Study, Key Players Alcatel Lucent (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.) Forecast 2022

Market Overview

Naas (Network as a Service) is a business model that provides virtual networking services and is utilized to integrate cloud networking frameworks with cloud computing services. Market Research Future (MRFR) recently detailed report that NaaS’ global market is expected to expand from USD 35.3 billion in 2016 to USD 1268 billion by 2022 with a strong CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period (2016-2022). Announced.)

Key Players

The key players in the global network as service market are Alcatel Lucent (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.), Ciena Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), NEC Corp. (Japan), VMware (U.S.), Aryaka Networks Inc. (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.) among others.

Regional Insights

By region, the global network as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest. Adoption of advanced technology, intensive research and development of the telecommunications industry, the increase in cloud-based services, and a propensity to other factors are driving the North American market.

This region is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period. Telecom network expansion, cloud-based service adoption and involvement in IT infrastructure projects in developing countries are driving the growth of the NaaS market in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to be the fastest growth in the global NaaS market. On the other hand, markets in the European region benefited from a wide range of government initiatives, which led to the expansion of the NaaS market in the region.

Digital Scent Technology Market 2020 by Global Key Leaders

