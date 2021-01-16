Outdoor Lighting Market Emerging Trends, Industry Growth, By Wattage Type, By Application, By Installation Type, Business Demand, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The global market for outdoor lighting was valued at $9.4 billion in 2018. By the end of the forecast period, it is expected to reach $25.2 billion at a CAGR of 15.0%. The trend of outdoor lighting is gaining popularity, and businesses are constantly focusing on developing technologies for road and highway applications. The market is expected to be driven during the forecast period as government interest in energy efficient light sources and energy savings rises. In May 2019, the European Union adopted a new directive on installation of road lighting.

In these instructions, all light sources must be equipped with a control device capable of dimming at least 50% of the maximum light output with a dimming control target of up to 10%. Siteco GmbH develops energy-efficient, high-quality lighting for city and park lighting, road lighting and tunnel lighting for safety and security. General Electric Company has developed Evolve LED lighting fixtures for outdoor workshops, roadside commercial facilities, suburban developments, and rural areas.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.(The Netherlands), General Electric Company (US), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Cree, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Dialight PLC (US), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Syska (India), Virtual Extension (Israel), Evluma (US) Halco Lighting Technologies (US), and Masco Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation:



Outdoor LED Lighting Market, by Installation Type:

• New

• Retrofit

Outdoor LED Lighting Market, by Wattage Type:

• Less than 50W

• Between 50W and 150W

• More than 150W

Outdoor LED Lighting Market, by End-use Application:

• Highways & Roadways

• Architectural

• Public Places

• Others

Outdoor LED Lighting Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Outdoor Lighting Market Analysis:

By 2030, the light emitting diode (LED) lighting category, categorized by lighting type, will dominate the industry. This is due to the numerous energy efficiency measures taken in different countries to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and power consumption. As a result, LEDs are rapidly being deployed in parking lots, streets, stadiums and other Outdoor Lighting Market environments. For example, in 2019, the City of Philadelphia announced plans to replace 100,000 city street lights with LEDs in the future to drastically reduce the $15 million annual power consumption used by street lights.

