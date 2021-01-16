Global 4D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to MRFR analysis, 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, reaching up to USD 30.4 Million in 2025.

The Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing application of 4D printing in healthcare industry, boost in research and development activities, and growing adoption of technologically advanced materials among others.

In the healthcare industry, 3D printing has already made a significant impact, exclusively in the field of dentistry, implants, and prosthetics, where personalized medical treatments are crucial. The recent advancement of 3D printing in healthcare was customization of pharmaceutical tablets by combination of various medicine. These applications can further be developed with 4D printed devices by using their shape-changing properties, which will directly influence the growth of 4D printing in healthcare market.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the market has been segmented into four major regions, including Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Americas are anticipated to dominate the global 4D printing in healthcare market owing to the presence of major players, increasing demand for technologically advanced products, and rising research & development, among others. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market for global 4D printing in healthcare market owing to increasing utilization of 3D & 4D in field of healthcare. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to growing investment by government bodies and emerging opportunities for major players to invest in the region. However, Middle East & Africa accounted for the least market share.

Segmentation

By component, the market has been segmented into software & services, equipment (3D bioprinters, 3D printers), smart material. Smart material is further segmented into Shape Memory Materials (SMM) (Shape Memory Alloys (SMA), Shape Memory Polymers (SMP), Shape Memory Hybrids (SMH), Shape Memory Ceramics (SMC) and Shape Memory Gels (SMG)), Hydrogels, Living Cells, and others

Software and services accounted for the major market share in 2018. 3D printers have already been installed in numerous healthcare facilities across the globe. However, these machines would require updated software and also various services for manufacturing of 4D products.

However, smart material is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate due to continuous advancements in 4D printing materials.

By technology, the market is segmented into direct inkjet cure, Fused deposition Modeling (FDM),

stereolithography, laser-assisted bioprinting, and selective laser melting. FDM accounted for the largest market share due to its wide choice of raw materials and cost-effective process.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dental, prosthetics (finger splints, prosthetics implants, hip disarticulation, and lower limb/extremity componentry among others), orthopedic implants, tissue engineering (bone and cartilage scaffolds, ligament, and tendon scaffolds), medical components, hearing aids, drug screening and others. Furthermore, dental applications have been segmented into dental implants (subperiosteal implants, endosteal implants), dentures, crowns & bridges, clear aligners, others. Dental application accounted for the major market share due to large number of products manufactured from 4D printing, such as clear aligners, dental implants, and others. Clear aligners have been one of the most manufactured products through 3D printing. Align technology, the leader in clear aligner market that accounts for about 80% of the market uses 3D Systems to produce over 320,000 custom aligners per day. Clear aligners can further be enhanced using 4D printing, as these products require shape altering properties according to the changing structure of the teeth on weekly basis.

