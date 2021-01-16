Organic Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Key Players BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The global organic semiconductor market is expected to grow from USD 53.3 billion in 2018 to USD 1694 billion in 2024 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% over the forecast period.

Organic semiconductors are lightweight, flexible, economical biodegradable materials, and can easily adjust the electronic properties that can be set by chemical tuning. Organic semiconductors are used in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, organic radio frequency identification devices (RFIDs), solar cells, printed batteries, etc. OLED displays are used in TVs, laptops and tablets. Lighting and displays are the two most important applications of organic semiconductors. Organic semiconductors are used in system components, organic photovoltaic (OPV) devices, OLED lighting, printed batteries, organic RFID tags and display applications. They are also used to manufacture biodegradable electronics.

Key Players

The key players in the organic semiconductor market are BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Merck & Co. (US), Novaled GmbH (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), LG (South Korea), Universal Display Corporation (US), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan).

Other prominent players studied for the organic semiconductor market are Dupont (US), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Toyota Riken (Japan), among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Organic Semiconductor Market, By Type

• Polyethylene

• Poly Aromatic Ring

• Copolymer

Global Organic Semiconductor Market, By Application

• System Component

• Organic Photovoltaic

• OLED Lighting

• Printed Batteries

• Organic RFID Tags

• Display Applications

Regional Insights

Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, and Korea are investing enormous amounts of money in organic electronics research and development, with the Asia-Pacific region taking the largest share of the organic semiconductor market trend. Japan has established several research centers to conduct research on organic semiconductors. In addition, the presence of major corporations such as Samsung (Korea), Sony (Japan), LG (Korea) and Sumitomo (Japan) are accelerating the growth of the region. North America holds the second largest share of the organic semiconductor market due to the presence of advanced infrastructure.

Europe is also making significant investments in the growth of organic semiconductors in the region. Here BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. Companies such as (Netherlands) and Novaled GmbH (Germany) are contributing to the market growth. The organic semiconductor market in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America is in its infancy, but is expected to show high growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of technical readiness in various underdeveloped countries can hinder the growth of this market.

