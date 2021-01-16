Categories
Virtual Networking Market Overview by Top Players, Regions, Segments, Demand and Forecast till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study indicates that the global virtual networking market is poised to mark a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report further reveals that the global market is anticipated to value at USD 62,080.4 Mn towards the end of 2023. With the advent of globalization and digitization, enterprises are leveraging server virtualization for reaching more customers. The multi-tiered application architecture supported by server virtualization is likely to augment the global virtual networking market over the next couple of years.

The developments in the IoT technology is prognosticated to pave the way for the growth of the virtual networking market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the market is presumed to scale new heights with the integration of cloud based platforms. The amalgamation of cloud and IoT technology has been presumed to boost the growth trajectory of the virtual networking market over the assessment period.

Key players are focusing on the capitalization of 5G services for the growth of the market. The market looks attractive at present and has been forecasted to remain so in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the lack of technical expertise coupled with high costs associated with research & development is prognosticated to check the expansion of the virtual networking market across the review period.

Global Virtual Networking Market – Segmental Analysis:

By type, the virtual networking market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the services segment currently holds the maximum market share and is projected to value at USD 31,911.2 Mn by the end of 2023. It is also expected to thrive at a relatively higher CAGR owing to a drastic increase in virtual cloud networking, network automation, and DevOps automation.

By application, the virtual networking market has been segmented into BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, hospitality, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare. Among these, IT & telecommunication segment presently dominating the global market. The report indicates that the segment’s value is likely to reach USD 17,584.6 Mn towards the end of 2023 expanding at a comparatively higher CAGR of 37.17%. The deployment of virtual networking in the IT sector assures cost-cutting and efficiency, which is likely to favor the growth of the segment over 2023.

Regional Outlook:

The global virtual networking market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is poised to hold a dominant share and grow from USD 4,252.5 Mn in 2017 to USD 25,179.8 Mn towards 2023-end. The U.S. is estimated to contribute most significantly towards the development of the virtual networking market in the region. In addition, the presence of highly advanced IT infrastructure is anticipated to drive the proliferation of the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Europe, placed at the second spot, is estimated to be valued at USD 16,476.1 Mn by the end of the assessment period. The U.K. and Germany are the most vital country-level virtual networking markets of the region.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative virtual networking market. The growth of the digital platforms and the reliance on IT across major industry verticals is expected to propel the expansion of the virtual networking market in the region. It is estimated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR of 35.71% over the assessment period. Fast-developing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea are presumed to witness accelerated revenue creation in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, virtual networking markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are poised to exhibit substantial growth at 31.51% and 32.79% respectively.

Global Virtual Networking Market – Competitive Dashboard:

The major players profiled in this MRFR report are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Virtual Network Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Jan 7th, 2021

The study on the global IT infrastructure services market by Market Research Future provides a granular evaluation of the business space and includes information about market tendencies. The statistics depict that the market will be ready to expand at an 11.1% CAGR and would achieve a valuation of 120.15 billion by the year-end of 2025. The growth period is forecasted for years from 2018–2025.

Top Impacting Factors

As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the information technology industry is upended along with almost every other industry globally. Yet the market is showing imperative signs of developing in support of prevailing factors, which MRFR has accumulated in its report. The global IT infrastructure services market expects to expand at a rapid pace owing to the rise in IT infrastructure expenditure. Demand for IT infrastructure service is projected to rise in the near future, owing to the rising investments in cutting-edge technology in the IT industry.

With this, some more factors, such as ascend in investment in next-generation IT infrastructure is going to propel the IT infrastructure services market during the assessment period. In the current corporate environment, a decline in IT risks has become critical. The complication of dynamic infrastructure tests in IT firms is motivating them not only to adopt innovative technologies but also to execute them well with the help of IT infrastructure & operations services. Hence, the optimization of IT operations is also driving the adoption of IT infrastructure services all over the world.

The essential features of IT infrastructure services, such as enterprise system management services, network management services, virtualization solutions, data consolidation services, and IT security management services, are being causative to its market’s propulsion for the past ten years. The service providers offer these services on the consent of the client’s current and future IT infrastructure requirements. In this field, top IT service providers such as Microsoft, IBM, and Cisco are known for offering best-in-class services to clients globally. In the case of point, Cognizant partnered with Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to propose various cloud services to several enterprises across the globe. Similarly, Synaptek, LLC., presented IT consulting service to Student Transportation Inc., a North America-based independent provider of school bus transportation services. The consulting service assisted the client in managing operations effectively. To add in this, Netmagic Solutions offered cloud services to the Hindu Group, a publication house based in India, to manage the large volumes of data effectively.

Segmental Analysis

The global IT infrastructure services market is segmented among type, service type, organization size, and vertical.

In terms of type segment, the IT infrastructure services market has included enterprise system management, network management service, virtualization solutions, IT security management, data center consolidation services, and more.

In terms of service type segment, the market has included planning integration & implementation, consulting, managed, and maintenance. The managed service segment might register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

In terms of organization size segment, the market has included small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprise. The large enterprise segment occupied a larger share in the market, particularly in healthcare and BFSI industries.

Leading Key Players in IT Infrastructure Services Market are:

  • Clover Infotech Private Limited
  • YASH Technologies
  • PC Solutions
  • IBM
  • Fingent Corporation
  • Tata Communications
  • Netmagic Solutions
  • Rave Technologies Pvt. Ltd
  • Fujitsu
  • Amnet Technology Pte Ltd
  • Synoptek LLC
  • Vaysinfotech
  • Cognizant
  • Neusoft Corporation
  • telent Technology Services Limited

In terms of vertical segment, the IT infrastructure services market has included chemicals, automotive, IT & telecommunication, retail & consumer goods, government, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, and more.

