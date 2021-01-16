Linux Operating System Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Statistics, Revenue and Impact of COVID-19

Market Highlights

The global Linux operating system market 2020 is projected to gain competitiveness. Linux is open source operating system which interfaces between hardware and software. It has two execution modes that comes with own advantages. These modes are kernel and user. It is used in different systems such as desktops, workstations, and servers. A report presented by Market Research Future (MRFR) after an assessment of ongoing trends and past data reveals that the global Linux operating system market is supposed to witness rising popularity in the coming years. In this report it has been indicated that the global market is supposed to augment at 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

With increasing digitization, the demand for open source operating system is rising. It is supposed to drive the growth of the Linux operating system market in the upcoming years. Also, this OS offers better security as compared to Windows. Thus, it is supposed to witness a rapid increase in growth rate of the Linux operating system market in the foreseeable future.

The user friendly GUI of the product is also supposed to drive the growth of the Linux operating system market. It is poised to boost adoption of Linux in the near future. Medium and small scale industries are opting for this operating system due to low cost. It is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the growth curve of the Linux operating system industry. Benefits offered in terms of cost and usability is likely to motivate large scale adoption across the assessment period. It is projected to accelerate revenue growth in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into user mode and kernel mode.

On the basis of device type, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into workstations and server.

On the basis of application, the Linux operating system market has been segmented into enterprise and individual. The sub-segments of the enterprise segment are large enterprises and SMEs.

Regional Analysis

The geographical evaluation of the global Linux operating system market is covered in this analysis. The regional segmentation includes the study of North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South America. These regional segments are narrowed down to analyze the market on country-level for presenting a detailed view. North America dominated this market in 2017 with its hold over 36.5% market share. It earned revenues worth USD 1,107 Mn that year. During the assessment period. The Linux operating system market in this region is assessed to mark a CAGR of 18.7%. It is likely to continue dominating the global market over the years. Europe is prognosticated to register the highest growth rate of 20.4% across the review period. In 2018, Europe Linux operating system market size was valued at USD 929.9 Mn.

Competitive Dashboard

IBM Corporation (US), Linux Mint (UK), Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd) (UK), elementary, Inc., Arch Linux, Manjaro, Debian, SUSE, and Red Hat, Inc. (US) are few of the important players holding key global Linux operating system market share. These players are expected to intensify competition by innovating product lines. In addition, other growth trajectories expected to be opted by market players are mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, strategic alliances, and partnerships, among others. These players are also investing in research & development to gain edge over others. At present both international and domestic players are active in the Linux operating system market. In the near future, more players are likely to enter the global market place.

Global Linux Operating System Market Research Report: by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs, Individuals), by Type (Kernel Mode, User Mode), by Device Type (Server, Workstation), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, ROW)–Forecast till 2023

