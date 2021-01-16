Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Size, Share, Emerging trends, Increasing Demand, Key Players Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.) Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Businesses need new features to stay in the market and gain a competitive advantage on their own. Rapid change in technology is driving business agility by moving to cloud-based services, helping businesses reduce the cost of building, running, and protecting applications.

DaaS (Data as a Service) is a model that provides on-demand data to users regardless of geographic or organizational separation of providers and consumers. DaaS is a cost-effective and responsive service that allows businesses to focus on selling products instead of sourcing, managing and activating data.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of data as a service are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Google Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Bloomberg Finance L.P. (U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn Corporation (U.S.), Mastercard Advisors LLC (U.S.), and LexisNexis Corporation (U.S.).

Other players in the market include comScore, Inc. (U.S.), Dow Jones & Company, Inc. (U.S.), Equifax, Inc. (Canada), Experian plc (Ireland), Acxiom Corporation (U.S.), FirstRain, Inc. (U.S.), Twitter, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), and EMC Corporation (U.S.).

Market Segmentation



Data As A Service Market By Deployment

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Data As A Service Market By Organization Size

• Small And Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Data As A Service Market By End User

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Regional Insights:

The global market for data as a service is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of Data as a Service market applies to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. Due to technological advances in North America, the region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Also, due to the developed countries and stable economy, North American companies are mainly investing in research and development activities.

https://primefeed.in/