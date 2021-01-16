Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Key Players PELS market are Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The global PELS market has been segmented by product, storage systems, technology and industry.

By component, the global PELS market is divided into cloud-based storage and non-cloud storage. The non-cloud storage segment is expected to occupy a larger market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of storage systems, the global personal and entry-level storage market has been segmented into direct attached, cloud storage, network attached storage (NAS), unified storage and software-defined storage (SDS). The NAS segment is expected to become a larger market, and cloud storage is expected to record higher growth rates during the review period.

Key Players:

The key players in the PELS market are Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), NetApp, Inc. (US) , Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Pure Storage, Inc. (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Tintri, Inc. (US), Simplivity Corp. (US), Scality, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Seagate Technology (US) and Symantec Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation:



Global Personal & Entry Level Storage Market

• Drivers

• Restraints

• Opportunities

• Challenges

Global Personal & Entry Level Storage Market, By Product

• Non-Cloud Storage

• Cloud-Based Storage

Regional Insights:

The North American market has been segmented into the United States, Canada and Mexico. The regional market is expected to occupy the largest share of the global PELS market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market is due to the large number of PELS providers in the region. The United States is a major market at the national level and the Mexican market is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The U.S. is a mature market but faces the challenge of increasing its overall carbon footprint due to a lack of green (green) storage solutions.

