Kids Tablet Market RAM Size Analysis, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth, Increasing Demand, By Connectivity Analysis, Forecast 2025

Market Overview:



The global kid’s tablet market is expected to grow from $9.12 billion in 2018 to $23 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period. With increasing innovations and advancements, such as intuitive controls including touch and voice control, electronic devices have become easier to use for all ages, primarily children.

The latest tablet models have a large screen and great touch controls, making them suitable for children. These devices are primarily used by kids to play games like Mad Libs and keep their surroundings up to date. Also, kid’s tablets are being adopted as the use of online platforms increases to enhance the learning experience.

Key Players:



Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong), Apple Inc. (US), KD GROUP (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Amazon.com, Inc (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Mattel, Inc. (US), and AccessData (US).

Market Segmentation:

Global Kids Tablet Market: Connectivity Analysis

• Wi-Fi Enabled

• SIM Enabled

Global Kids Tablet Market: RAM Size analysis

• Less Than 1 GB

• 1 GB and Above

Global Kids Tablet Market: End-User analysis

• Less Than 5 Years

• 5 to 10 Years

• 10 to 16 Years

Kids Tablet Market Connectivity:



The global kid’s tablet market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, RAM size and end user. Based on connectivity, the global kid’s tablet market includes SIM-enabled and Wi-Fi enabled tablets.

Segment SIM is expected to record a higher CAGR in the global market over the next few years. Various SIM cards or carriers offer interesting and valuable offers at lower prices than Wi-Fi plans, attracting customers in the field of SIM-enabled connectivity and leading the kid’s tablet market.

In terms of RAM capacity, the global kid’s tablet market accounts for less than 1 GB and more than 1 GB. The 1GB+ segment occupied a large share of the global kid’s tablet market in 2018 and is expected to lead during the forecast period. This may be due to an increase in the number of applications in the app store and an increase in tablet usage.

