Managed DNS Services Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Key Players Netlify, Inc., Namecheap.com, Microtech USA, LLC, Oracle Corporation (Dyn) Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the global Managed DNS Services market 2020 will progress from 2018 to 2025 (evaluation period) at a strong rate of 11.3%. Additionally, the market is expected to reach USD 19.2 million by 2025 while maintaining its growth rate due to favorable factors.

Key Players

Netlify, Inc., Namecheap.com, Microtech USA, LLC, Oracle Corporation (Dyn), ClouDNS, Neustar, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., VeriSign, Inc., Google Inc., No-IP.com, Amazon Web Services Inc., Rackspace US, Contegix, EasyDNS Technologies Inc., CDNetworks Inc., ThousandEyes, Inc., to name some of the top players in the managed DNS service market.

Market Segmentation



Global managed dns services market, by service type

• Overview

• Premium/ Advance Dns

• Ddos Protected Dns

• Geodns

Global managed dns services market, by organization size

• Overview

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global managed dns services market, by end–user

• Media & Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi)

• Healthcare

• Government

• Education

• E-Commerce

• Other

Regional Insights

With the widespread use of the latest technology combined with huge funds invested in server solutions; The North American market will maintain a streak throughout the evaluation period. This region has been identified as a major market driving major growth, with numerous well-known managed DNS service companies based heavily on domestic and international customers. Some of the most popular companies in the region include Neustar, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. And Google Inc.

