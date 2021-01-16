Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Market Size, Share, Scope, Emerging Trends, Industry Growth, Demand, By Type, By Product Forecast 2020

Market Overview:



SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory) is a random access memory that stores data in static form only when power is supplied to the chip. SRAM uses two cross-coupled inverters to store this data on four transistors. It is one of the simplest types of memory that can be integrated with an FPGA-based embedded system. The memory can be implemented in the FPGA itself, so no external connection to the circuit board is required. This reduces the cost of wiring in the circuit and helps in miniaturization of the entire device.

ALSO READ : https://ello.co/urvipatil/post/kuxxhu3pybqfedk2tmwclq

SRAM is integrated with the silicon along with the CPU, FPGA, ASIC and SoC. In November 2017, Cypress Semiconductor Corp. partnered with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), one of the global semiconductor foundries, for the manufacture of next-generation QML-V certified and high-density asynchronous SRAM devices. These devices were built on UMC’s Fab 12A using Cypress’s 65nm and 40nm technology platforms.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/data-governance-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-03

Key Players:



GSI Technology, Inc. (US), AMIC Technology Corporation (US), Maxwell Technologies (US), Integrated Silicon Solution Inc. (US), Cypress Semiconductor (US), Pyramid Semiconductor Corporation (US), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (US), Lyontek Inc. (Taiwan), Jeju Semiconductor (JSC) (South Korea), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Alliance Memory, Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor (US), SemiLEDS Corporation (Taiwan), and Chiplus Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan).

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wind-tower-market-2021-industry-environment-segment-current-scenario-regional-outlook-and-major-companies-2021-01-05

Market Segmentation:



Major Classifications are as follows:

● nvSRAM

● Asynchronous SRAM

● Synchronous SRAM

● Low Power SRAM

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/2215977/commerce-cloud-market-analysis-trends-top-manufacturers

Major Applications are as follows:

● Networking

● Aerospace

● Medical

● Automotive Electronics

● Consumer Electronics

● Others

Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Market Scope:

The global SRAM market is relatively concentrated and mainly dominated by large international players in the market. The market is very capital intensive, so it poses strict challenges to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international suppliers in terms of technology, specifications and services. The top 6 companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The world’s largest manufacturer is Cypress, which accounted for approximately 42.29% of SRAM’s global sales in 2016.

Company name: Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/