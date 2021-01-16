PMOLED Market Emerging Trends, Increasing Demand, Business Growth, By Type, By Application, Key Players US Micro Products (US), Visionox (China), Sony Corporation (Japan) Forecast 2020

Market Overview:



The global market for PMOLED was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2018. By the end of the forecast period, it is expected to reach $6.3 billion with an average annual growth rate of 19.7%. The trend of PMOLED is gaining popularity, and companies are constantly focusing on the development of technologies for various commercial and industrial applications of these displays. Increasing use of portable devices in the form of fitness bands using PMOLED displays and increasing use of wearable’s are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:



US Micro Products (US), Visionox (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation. (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Apple Inc (US), Accelopment AG (Switzerland), Raystar Optronics Inc (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.(Taiwan), and Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation:



Global PMOLED Market, By Type

• Flexible PMOLED

• Transparent PMOLED

Global PMOLED Market, By Application

• Display

• Lighting

Global PMOLED Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Sports & entertainment

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others

PMOLED Market Development:

The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global PMOLED Market including all stakeholders in the industry. Analyzing complex data in simple language, it presents in a report the past and present state of the industry, which predicted the market size and trends. This report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players including market leaders, followers and new entrants.

