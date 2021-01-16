E-passport and E visa Market Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, By Type, By Application, Key Players Cardlogic limited (Ireland), 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The continuous improvement and production of e-passport and e-visa infrastructure will provide a sustainable market opportunity as the country stabilizes its existing programs and continuously integrates new documentation and IT security functions over a 5-10 year cycle.

ICAO (The International Civil Aviation Organization) is currently developing Logical Data Structure version 2 (LDR2) to allow automatic reader devices to verify the authenticity and integrity of electronic passport data. Any traveller can request an e-visa for business, tourism, sports activities, transportation, cultural activities and scientific activities to visit certain countries.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of e-passport and e visa are Cardlogic limited (Ireland), 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E), Iris Corporation (Malaysia), Safran Identity & Security (France), Muhlbauer Group (Malaysia), Eastcompeace (China), Oberthur Technologies (France), Datacard Group (U.S), HID Global Corporation(U.S), Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands) among others.

Other players in the market include- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France), and Cardlogix Corporation (U.S) among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• E-passport Chip

• System Integration

• Biometrics

• RFID

• PKI

By Application

• Leisure Travel

• Business Travel

The global market for e-passports and e-visa market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographic analysis of the data as a service market is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport and e-Visa markets during the forecast period. European countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, have adopted biometric technology early for a variety of purposes, such as border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement. The e-passport and e-visa market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period.

