Rising Network Coverage of Latest Communication Networking Technology to Drive Global Diameter Signaling Market By Type, By Application & Forecast 2025

Diameter signaling is an internet protocol required by Internet-fueled devices for communicating with each other. The components in diameter signaling reduce the flow of data traffic and manage activity at the edge of the network. Translation of signals between different generation communication networking technologies can induce its high demand among telecommunication providers. The global diameter signaling market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) offers insights on various appliances, protocols, and consumption of data and its impact on the industry for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are included in the report.

Market Scope

The global diameter signaling market is expected to register a CAGR of 44.81% during the forecast period. Utilization of internet-of-things (IoT) and smartphones are major drivers of the market. Increasing ownership of smartphones, rising number of mobile applications, and huge volume of data traffic can compel the use of diameter signaling components for managing networks. This is evident by statistics from Exalcom Inc., revealing close to 58,520 mobile applications been downloaded from Apple’s App Store.

Prevalence of smart homes and cities, rise of data traffic, and machine-to-machine communications are other growth engines fueling the demand for diameter signaling. 4G connectivity can power the demand within the market during the forecast period due to a spurt in 4G subscribers. Modernization of infrastructure and commitment of telecommunication providers for meeting customer expectations can bode well for the market.

Large number of cyberattacks can hamper market growth.

Segmentation



By type, it is segmented into diameter interworking function (IWF), diameter routing agent (DRA), diameter edge agent (DEA), and others.

By application, it is segmented into policy, LTE broadcast, mobility, and voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 921.38 million. It is expected to register a CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period. It can produce the highest number of messages per second (MPS) in the coming years as compared to the other regions owing to increasing adoption of LTE- and VoLTE-based services, thereby increasing the demand for diameter signaling protocol. The presence of key players focusing on developing solutions for is further driving the market growth.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 49.4% during the forecast period. The rising mobile adoption rate and Internet services in Europe along with government initiatives which support the development and implementation of 5G are expected to fuel the market growth in the region. Inclination towards e-learning and rise of remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic can drive the demand for diameter signaling protocols.

North America can capture a large market share owing to demand for LTE networks and signaling systems among telecom providers for maintaining huge data traffic. Presence of LTE equipment vendors and penetration of latest generation smartphones can drive the market demand.



Competitive Outlook



Oracle Corporation, Dialogic Corporation, Sandvine Corporation, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Mitel Networks Corporation, Diametriq, LLC, Squire Technologies Ltd, and Nokia are key players of the global diameter signaling market growth.

Voiceworks, a European company, has selected BroadForward Signaling Transfer Point for replacing legacy SS7 routing solutions. This can be used in routing the signals of 4G technology and provide uninterrupted access to Internet to users.

