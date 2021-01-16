Data Warehouse as a Service Market, Share, Trends, Demand, Industry Growth, By Service, By Industry Key Players Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.) Forecast 2025

Market Overview

A data warehouse is a central repository of information that is analyzed to make better decisions. Transactional systems, relational databases and other sources store data in data warehouses. Business analysts, data scientists, and decision makers access data through business intelligence (BI) tools, SQL clients, and other analytic applications. Businesses use reports, dashboards, and analytics tools to extract insights from data, monitor business performance, and support decision making.

These reports, dashboards, and analytics tools are part of a data warehouse, storing data efficiently and at the same time delivering query results to many users at high speed. These data warehouses can be used by enterprises in the cloud called data warehouses as a service. The main factor contributing to the market growth is the massive increase in the amount of data.

Key Players

The key players in the global DWaaS market are identified based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. These include Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US), AtScale, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Actian Corporation (US), Hortonworks (US), Veeva Systems Inc. (US), Micro Focus (UK), MarkLogic Corporation (US), Netavis Software GmbH (Austria) and Snowflake Inc. (US). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and the launch of solutions.

Market Segmentation



Global Data Warehouse As A Service Market By Deployment

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid

Global Data Warehouse As A Service Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Data Warehouse As A Service Market, By Application

• Fraud Detection And Threat Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Asset Management

• Risk And Compliance Management

• Customer Analytics

• Other

Regional Insight

North America has the highest market share due to the rapid adoption of cloud technology in data warehousing. The United States, Canada and Mexico are the major countries in the region. The U.S. is a leading country due to early adoption of data warehouses as a service and initiatives taken by industry players through partnerships with other technology players and product enhancements in the region.

