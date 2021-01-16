Proximity Marketing Market Emerging Trend Increasing Demand Key Players Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the proximity marketing market 2020 could be worth about $52 billion by 2023, and MRFR predicts that the market growth rate will be 28% between 2017 and 2023 (review period). Do it.

Key Players

The top contenders in the proximity marketing industry are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Bluvision Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), inMarket Media LLC (Italy), Estimote Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), ROXIMITY (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Proxama PLC (U.K.), and more.

Market Segmentation



Proximity Marketing Market by Component:

Hardware

• Sensors

• RFID Tags

• Others

Software

• Content Management System

• Location Analytics

• Context Accelerator and Geofencing

• Others

Service

• Consulting Service

• Deployment & Integration Services

• Application Support & Maintenance Services

Proximity Marketing Market by Technology:

• Wi-Fi

• BLE Beacon

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• GPS Geofencing

• Others

Proximity Marketing Market by Application:

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare

• Infrastructural

• Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Hospitality

• BFSI

• Other

Regional Insights

APAC is the fastest progressing market for proximity marketing market share, on account of the growing investments by emerging countries in the technology. The rising use of smartphones as well as mobile internet also drives the deployment of proximity marketing among firms to reach a higher number of customers. Surge in technological development within location-based services, increasing use of beacons, and the surging requirement for better customer services also add to the market strength.

