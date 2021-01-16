Managed Services Market Competitive Landscape, Production, Supply, Demand, Industry structure, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Prospects, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) mentions several factors that may drive the market in its new report on the global Managed Services market in 2020. According to the MRFR study, the managed services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the review period.

According to the results of the MRFR study, the managed services global market could be worth $4171 billion by 2024. The increasing availability of managed services across the enterprise to reduce IT operational burden and support third-party services is increasing the demand for managed service providers (MSPs).

Key Players

MRFR sorted some notable managed services market players based origin, product line, and financial aspects. Regional branches and key developments were other filters used by MRFR to enlist key players of the managed services market. They are; Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Amdocs Limited (US), Unisys Corporation (US), Accenture (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Atos SE (France), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Huawei IBM Corporation (US), DXC Technology Company (US), Technologies Co. Ltd (China), and Fujitsu (Japan) among others.

Market Segmentation



Global Managed Services Market, By Service Type

• Cloud Services

• Managed Data Center Services

• Managed Security Services

• Managed Collaboration Services

• Other

Global Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Regional Insights

The North American Managed Services market is expected to rise exponentially and shows MRFR analysis. The largest share of the global managed services market is likely to be backed by North America due to the availability of technical expertise and expansion of the IT sector. During the review period, the North American market size is expected to increase as there are many key developers of managed services and a huge investment in research and development projects to introduce innovation with better performance and higher reliability.

These factors are expected to fuel the US managed services market. The presence of Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technologies, and IBM Corporation can help expand the market. The managed services market can grow due to the high adoption rate of IoT technologies and cloud platform solutions in Europe. The growing demand for managed services in the UK and the rest of the EU can contribute significantly to the expansion of the European managed services market.

