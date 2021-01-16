Facial Recognition Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, Key Players Safran SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Cognitec Systems (Germany) Forecast 2022

Market Overview

A facial recognition system is a technology used to identify individuals in digital images or video clips by comparing selected facial features against an available database. According to a report recently released by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global facial recognition market is expected to witness significant expansion with a strong CAGR of over 19.68% over the forecast period 2016-2022. End of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players of the global facial recognition market are Safran SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Aware Inc. (U.S), Daon Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto (Netherlands) FaceFirst Inc. (U.S.), Ayonix Corporation (Japan), Key Lemon Ltd. (Switzerland), Face++ (China) and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global facial recognition market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is leading the global facial recognition market as facial recognition technology is rapidly adopted by various government and non-governmental sectors, and consumers in the region are increasingly using electronic devices equipped with this technology. The facial recognition market is expecting significant growth in the European region due to the active development of technology and the large player pool in the facial recognition market in the region.

