AI in Telecommunication Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, By Type, By Application, Key Players Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The telecommunications industry is experiencing constant and unparalleled change. Users have switched from landline to mobile and voice to data. The adoption of Over-the-Top (OTT) services, including video streaming over data, has changed the industry. These factors increase the demand for the higher bandwidth of the network.

Increasing the network bandwidth and handling the traffic of the OTT service increases the operating cost of the service provider. Thus, telecom service providers can reduce operational costs by automating processes with artificial intelligence that reduces the human intervention required to maintain and configure services and networks.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global AI for telecommunication market are, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nuance Communication (US), ZTE Corporation (China), H2O.ai (US), Salesforce (US), Infosys Limited (India), Google LLC (US).

Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook

• Network Security

• Network Optimization

• Customer Analytics

• Virtual Assistance

• Self-Diagnostics

• Others

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share in 2019 and the region will remain dominant throughout the forecast period as it is one of the early adopters of high technology. It will also support the growth of the region as the number of telecom companies using automation and AI in Telecommunication Market customer service and network optimization purposes increases. For example, in 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property launched mobile 5G powered by edge AI computing in the United States.

