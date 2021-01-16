Geospatial Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, By Type, By Application Key Players Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.) Forecast 2022

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has released the latest report on the global spatial space market in 2020, which reveals the drivers, limitations, opportunities and trends of the market from 2016 to 2022, the growth of the global spatial space market will reach $78 billion. can. Evaluation period ends until 2022. According to the MRFR study, the global Spatial Space market could rise at a 16.6% CAGR during the study period from 2016 to 2022. This report details the growth drivers and propellers through segment studies and regional outlook.

Key Players

MRFR sorted some reputed contenders of the world geospatial market. They are; Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd. (Canada), ESRI (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), MacDonald, Trimble Navigation LTD. (U.S.), and RMSI (India) among others.

Market Segmentation



Regional Insights

Locally, MRFR has studied geospatial markets across APAC along with Europe and North America. The expansion of the space market across North America in the Asia Pacific region may be due to robust infrastructure areas. Regional markets can occupy a large share of the global space market during the review period.

The North American geospatial market could be strengthened as the adoption rate of geospatial solutions and their application across a variety of industries increase. The fierce competition among reputable players can change the gameplay of the North American spatial market through a period of research. In APAC, the increase in infrastructure development and high execution rates of smart projects can revitalize the geospatial market.

