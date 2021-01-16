Global India Agriculture and Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2019-2026

India Agriculture and Construction Equipment Market Overview

India agriculture and construction equipment market was worth $XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Agricultural equipment is a machinery used in farming or other agriculture. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors. Construction equipment are used in constructions to shift large amounts of dirt, dig foundations, and landscape areas.

India Agriculture and Construction Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

There are significant benefits to increase the use agricultural and construction machinery owing to the benefits such as increase in the work efficiency and reduction in cost of the work is making the agricultural and construction. Moreover, this equipment will eliminate the limitation associated with the manual labor such as weather, attendance, health, socioeconomic conditions which will hamper the work. Moving forward the human resources employed at these works are further get reduced and in turn the usage of machinery will likely to surge.

Also, elements such as government subsidy support for tractor purchase and farm loan waiver and availability of retail finance have been aiding the market growth. During the fiscal year 2017-18 nearly all the major tractor-makers reported record growth, which ensured that the pecking order among them, in terms of market share, remained fairly intact. Strong sales is attributed by multiple factors namely farm loan waiver, subsidy support for tractor purchase by several States, good crop output on the back of a good monsoon and the availability of retail finance.

Additionally, investments in infrastructure sector is driving the construction equipment sector’s growth. For instance, The NITI Aayog estimates total infrastructure spending to be about of 9% of GDP during the 12th Five Year Plan (2012-17), up from 7.2% during the previous plan (2007-12).

Recent macro-economic factors in the country will likely have negative impact on construction equipment market for short term. In recent times financial institutions in the country have stalled issuing fresh fund to the infrastructure projects owing to the rise in the Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the financial institutions. Owing to this issue few of the major infrastructure projects have been halted and simultaneously impacting the construction equipment market in the country.

India Agriculture and Construction Equipment Market – Segment Analysis

Based on agricultural equipment the India agricultural and construction market is broadly segmented as 31-100 hp, 200 hp farm tractors. 31-100 hp farm tractor market holds the largest market share. Since as much as 70 percent of India’s farmland is held by the marginal farmers with holdings below one hectare, against less than 1 percent in large holdings of 10 hectares and above. 31-100 hp farm tractor market accounted for 88.50% share in the India agricultural and equipment market in 2017. About 78% farm holdings belong to small and marginal farmers, about 22% belongs to semi medium, medium and large farm holders, therefore 35 hp tractors are most commonly used in India. The primary reason of using 35 hp tractors in India is predominant percentage of farmers engage in small-scale agriculture. In addition, provision of subsidy by Government of India for tractors < 35 hp also propels the preference of these tractors in the country.

Based on construction equipment the India agricultural and construction market is segmented as earthmoving, material handling, heavy construction equipment and others. Earth-moving equipment is the largest segment of the construction equipment industry. Owing to the deep excavation works taking place in the country earth moving equipment’s include backhoe leaders, excavators, wheeled loaders, dumpers/tippers, skid steer loaders. The earthmoving equipment includes several products such as crawler excavators, trenchers, motor scrapers, backhoe loaders, and bulldozers. Among the various equipment in the segment, backhoe loaders lead the revenue share in terms of sale unit volumes followed by crawler excavators. Road construction and real estate will remain the key growth drivers. Augmentation of highways and formation of smart cities across India will provide further thrust to the sector.

India Agriculture and Construction Equipment Market – Competitive Analysis

The Indian farm equipment tractor industry is consolidated with the selected major players accounting for major market share. The top five players in this market include – Mahindra and Mahindra, TAFE, Escorts, Sonalika and John Deere. These five companies account for more than 80% of the share in the tractor industry. There are multiple other domestic companies alongside five global one’s manufacturing tractors in the country. Swaraj division is a tractor and farm equipment making company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Summing the sales of Swaraj tractors together with Mahindra & Mahindra together the group holds 39% market share, followed by TAFE.

Key Takeaways

In October 2018, Tata Hitachi has launched the all new backhoe loader in the Telangana Market.

In April 2018, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) has acquired the renowned Serbian tractor and agriculture equipment brand IMT for USD 0.69 million.

In July 2018, Tata Hitachi has launched the all new backhoe loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

In July 2016, JCB India Ltd. has launched Telehandlers, Skid Steer Loaders and Super Loaders series of machines to transform material handling industry.

