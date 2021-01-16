This report focuses on the global Digital Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Agriculture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Dow

Bayer

Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4890548-global-digital-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Simplot

Barenbrug Group

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Cargill

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/531304853/digital-agriculture-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Farming Equipment

Management Software

Other Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-data-center-monitoring-systemsdcms-market-2020-key-vendors-trends-analysis-segmentation-forecast-to-2025-2020-10-08

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Agriculture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nutmeg-essential-oil-market-2021-global-trends-share-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-07

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://primefeed.in/