Real-Time Bidding Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Industry Growth, Key Players LLC (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), PubMatic, Inc. (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Real-time bidding (RTB) is a fast way to display ads on a digital platform that processes hundreds or thousands of ad auctions in milliseconds, depending on the budget of the ad buyer and target audience. This includes a server-to-server selling and buying process where you can buy and sell your website’s ad space on a per-impression basis via auction.

In this system, the transaction starts as soon as the user visits the website. This will automatically send you a bid request with key details such as your location, history and demographic information. This request goes from the publisher’s website to Ad Exchange. Ad Exchange then sends requests and related data to multiple advertisers who automatically submit bids to show ads on the publisher’s website.

Key Players

The major players in the real-time bidding market are Google LLC (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), PubMatic, Inc. (US), Smaato, Inc. (US), WPP plc (UK), YANDEX LLC (Russia), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Criteo (France), MEDIAMATH, INC. (US), AppNexus (US), MoPub (US), Match2One AB (Sweden), and Verizon Media (US).

Market Segmentation



Industry Overview Of The Global Real-Time Bidding Market

• Growth Drivers

• Impact Analysis

• Market Challenges

Global Real-Time Bidding Market, By Auction Type

• Open Auction

• Invited Auction

• Video

• Image

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Luxury

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Mobile Apps

• Games

• Other

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to be the largest market in 2018 as well as during the forecast period as it has major RTB service providers and is witnessing a rapidly growing digital marketing industry. The Asia Pacific market is expected to see the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 due to increased investment in digital marketing solutions and services.

