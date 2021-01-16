Event Management Software Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 11.08 % up to 2025, Regional abaylsis, Key Players, Industry Segments and Competitors strategy

Market Overview

Increasing number of event management applications on mobile phones has the potential to influence the Event Management Systems (EMS) market 2020. This is because it provides accessible functionality and analyzes equipment to estimate the ROI generated by the event. The increase in internet service on mobile phones will affect the number of smart phone users worldwide.

It is estimated that more than 2 billion people use cell phones to meet their personal and professional needs. Increased accessibility, technological breakthroughs, falling prices for smartphones, and increased personal social media lifespan have driven the market significantly. The increasing use of smartphones is demanding more development in the mobile application industry, and it is very efficient for organizations to reach a larger number of people in a shorter time.

Key Players

The most important market players in the global event management software market are Ungerboeck Software International, Bizzabo, Active network LLC, Certain Inc., Etouches, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite, Pulse network, Lanyon Solutions Inc., and Regfox LLC.

Market Segmentation

Market Size By Sub-Segments

• Analytics Event Management Software Market

• Event Registration Software Market

• Event Marketing Management Software Market

• On-Site Technology Event Management Software Market

• Venue Sourcing Event Management Software Market

• Others Event Management Software Market (USD Billion)

Global Event Management Software Market, by Application

• Market Size By Sub-Segments

• Corporate

• Education

• Association

• Government

• Others

Regional Insights

Geographical analyzes of North America, Asia Pacific and Europe were performed. According to the report, North America is the leading market with the largest market share at $2.96 billion in 2016, and is expected to be worth over $6.95 billion in 2022. North America has experienced a high growth rate for event management software market.

In addition, the presence of incumbent companies such as Bizzabo, Cvent, etc. is increasing the demand for technologically advanced solutions to meet the growing demands of the event management sector. Additionally, implementing multiple types of event management software using cloud deployments is the most important factor driving the growth of the North American market.

