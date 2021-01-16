Personal Care Packaging Market Information: By Material, By Product, Application And Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scope



The global personal care packaging market is likely to exceed USD 35.20 billion by 2023.

Segmentation

The global personal care packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, which includes plastic, glass, metal, and others. Plastic accounted for the largest market size due to its convenience and hygienic qualities. On the basis of the product, it is segmented into bottles, jars, cans, tubes, pouches, and others. By the application, it is characterized by skin care, cosmetics, fragrances, bath & shower and others. The sharp rise in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the beauty & cosmetic packaging market in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis



By geography, it includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Geographically, rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products, growing disposable incomes, increasing demand for small packaging size are some of the factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Outlook



Saint-Gobain S.A., Ampac Holdings, LLC, Ardagh Group, AptarGroup, Albéa Services S.A.S., WestRock Company, HCT Packaging Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Sonoco Products Company are key players of the global personal care packaging market.

