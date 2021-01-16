Global Fitness Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Fitness Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitness Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Mindbody

Acuity Scheduling

Perfect Gym

BookSteam

Optimity

FitSW

Vagaro

Virtuagym

Glofox

Omnify

Zen Planner

Fitness Manager

RhinoFit

Clubworx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Gym Management

Personal Training

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

