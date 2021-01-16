Weatherproof Camera Market Increasing Demand Industry Growth By Product By Application Forecast 2023

Market Overview

As cameras are increasingly used for security purposes outside buildings, cameras are being made weatherproof to withstand elements. Focusing on the market reports related to the field of Information and Communication Technology, Market Research Future has recently provided a report on this industry. The weather-resistant camera segment is expected to grow to around $9 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The noteworthy contenders in the market for weatherproof camera are Arlo Corporation (U.S.), Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co.Ltd (China) and Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Market Segmentation



Weatherproof Camera Market by Product:

• IR Bullet

• Dome

• High speed cameras

• Others

Weatherproof Camera Market by Range:

• 50 feet

• 100 feet

• More than 100 feet

Weatherproof Camera Market by Application:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

Regional Insights

The regional study of the weatherproof camera segment includes region such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American sector is one of the foremost player in the market for weatherproof camera due to main camera makers present in the region. The rise of HD analog products has been engaging for a new, lower-end segment. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the most rapid development in the industry owing to the rising presence of weatherproof camera market share manufacturers and growing infrastructure growth.

