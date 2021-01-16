Autoclaved Areated Concrete Market to Grow at 6.30% CAGR by Size By Application Industry Growth Forecast 2025

Market Analysis



The autoclaved aerated concrete market was valued at 7.2 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a

6.30% CAGR between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Autoclaved

aerated concrete or AAC is a precast, foam concrete building material that is lightweight and ideal for

producing concrete masonry units such as blocks. It is mostly used in void filling, bridge substructure,

roof insulation, road construction, building construction materials, and others in various infrastructure,

industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

Various factors are propelling the global autoclaved aerated concrete market industry share. As per the

current MRFR report, such factors include increasing industrialization and urbanization, growing

infrastructure sector, demand for an affordable solution for building material, growing demand for

lightweight construction materials, surging need for low-cost houses, & rising focus on soundproof and

green buildings. Besides, low market penetration and increasing focus on construction projects with

more affinity for earthquakes are also adding market growth.

On the flip side, lack of awareness and high cost are factors that may limit the global autoclaved aerated

concrete market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected

the construction sector, which has degraded the demand for autoclaved aerated concrete and

associated raw materials with the construction industry that are impacting the market growth.

Market Segmentation



The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global autoclaved aerated concrete

market based on end use, size, application, and product type.

By product type, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into tile, cladding panel,

wall panel, floor and roof panel, lintel, block, and others. Of these, the blocks segment will lead the

market over the forecast period.

By size, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into large, medium, and size. Of

these, the large size will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into void filling, bridge sub-

structure, roof insulation, road construction, building construction materials, and others. Of these, the

building construction material segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into infrastructure, industrial,

commercial, and residential. Of these, the commercial segment will command the largest share over the

forecast period.

Regional Analysis



Based on the region, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market report covers the growth

opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & Middle East

and Africa (MEA). Of these, Europe will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Increasing

application as a building material, booming construction industry, demand in the commercial sector, &

different business incentives provided by legislative bodies are adding to the global autoclaved aerated

concrete market growth in the region. The UK, Poland, and Germany are the key producers of

autoclaved aerated concrete.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace

over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization in India & China, growing construction industry, and the

presence of leading manufacturers are adding to the global autoclaved aerated concrete market growth

in the region. Besides, technological advances in the building & construction sector, demand for green

building, and demand for cost-effective material are also adding market growth.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth

over the forecast period, and in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.





Key Players



Leading players profiled in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market report include AERCON AAC

(US), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (India), Broco Industries (Indonesia), Biltech Building Elements Limited

(India), Aircrete Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Xella Group (Germany), AERCON AAC (India), Masa Group

(Germany), ACICO Industries (Kuwait), and Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany).

