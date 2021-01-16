Financial Analytics Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth Key Players Fair Isaac Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Financial analysis software allows financial managers and other executives to spend minimal time collecting financial and operational data. Instead, time is used for scenario modeling and predicting outcomes. The software provides financial business intelligence that provides a 360-degree view of the entire business.

Executives get increased visibility into cost, resources and performance. This allows you to make key strategic decisions with improved accuracy, efficiency, control and auditability. A key factor driving market growth is the need for data-driven financial decisions by end users. Advances in business intelligence (BI) and business analytics tools are also driving the market growth.

Key Players

The key players in the global financial analytics market are Fair Isaac Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Google (US), SAP (Germany), MicroStrategy Incorporated (US), TABLEAU SOFTWARE (US), Teradata (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US), QlikTech International AB (US) and ALTERYX, Inc. (US).

The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and the launch of solutions. For instance, in February 2019, Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit collaborated with Blue Prism, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider to integrate Oracle’s Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management suite with Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce.

Market Segmentation



Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component

• Software

• Service

Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premise

• Could

Global Financial Analytics Market, By Application

• Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management

• Customer Management

• Wealth Management

• Financial Forecasting And Budgeting

• Transaction Monitoring

• Stock Management

• Fraud Detection And Prevention

• Other

Regional Insights

The global financial analysis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. North America is expected to be the largest market, and the United States is a technologically advanced country, deploying these solutions as the largest major market player.

