Global AC Brushless Motor Market Research Report 2020

This report focuses on AC Brushless Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Brushless Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rotek
SELEMA S.r.l.
ZIEHL-ABEGG
Cmz Sistemi Elettronici
DOMEL D.O.O.
Dunkermotoren GmbH
ebm-papst
Getriebebau NORD GmbH & Co. KG
IME Industria Motori Elettrici
MOOG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single-Phase Brushless Motor
Three-Phase Brushless Motor
Segment by Application
Model Airplane
Precision Instruments
Other