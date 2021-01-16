Global Ureteric Stents Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Ureteric Sten is a thin tube inserted into the ureter to prevent or treat obstruction of the urine flow from the kidney. The length of the stents used in adult patients varies between 24 and 30 cm. Additionally, stents come in differing diameters or gauges, to fit different size ureters. The stent is usually inserted with the aid of a cystoscope.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Ureteric Stents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ureteric Stents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boston Scientific

Olympus

Bard Medical

Coloplast

B. Braun

Applied Medical

Cook Medical

Teleflex

Medi-Globe

Optimed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Double J Tube

Silent Stents

Opening Stents

Polycyclic J Tube

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ureteric Stents product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ureteric Stents, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ureteric Stents in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ureteric Stents competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ureteric Stents breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ureteric Stents market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ureteric Stents sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

