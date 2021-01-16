Global Men Grooming Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Men Grooming Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Men Grooming Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Coty
ITC Limited
L’Oreal
Beiersdorf
Procter & Gamble
Johnson & Johnson
Edgewell Personal Care
Colgate-Palmolive
Unilever
Koninklijke Philips
Kroger
L’Occitane
Panasonic
Marico Limited
AVON
Shiseido
Estee Lauder
Mary Kay
KAO
LVMH
YOUR-LIFE
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Skin Care
Hair Care
Shave Care
Perfumes & Fragrances
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Drug Stores
Independent Retail Outlets
E-commerce/Online
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Men Grooming Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Men Grooming Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Men Grooming Products in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Men Grooming Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Men Grooming Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Men Grooming Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Men Grooming Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.