﻿Southeast Asia Chocolate Market Report 2019

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Chocolate industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Chocolate market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.22% from 2850 million $ in 2014 to 3320 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Chocolate market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024 , The market size of the Chocolate will reach 3860 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Barry Callebaut
Cargill
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
Cémoi
Irca
Foley’s Candies LP
Olam
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Ghirardelli
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Republica Del Cacao
Product Type Segmentation (Dark Chocolate, , , , )
Industry Segmentation (Chocolate Bars, Flavoring Ingredient, , , )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
