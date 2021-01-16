Global Automated Spend Analysis Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Automated Spend Analysis Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Spend Analysis Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Zycus

Ariba

Emptoris

Oracle

Aravo Solutions

Avotus

BIQ

Basware

BravoSolution

CMA Contiki

Enporion

Fullstep Networks

Gatewit

GEP

Iasta

Ketera Technologies

Power Advocate

SAS Institute

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

Indirect Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Spend Analysis Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

