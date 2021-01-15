Household Robot Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Industry Growth, By Technology, Key Players Are iRobot (US), Neato (US), Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea)Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The study on the Global Household Robot Market in 2020 by Market Research Future has been conducted with the bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the household robot industry. The report also considers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Desktop Hypervisor market. It offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period (2017-2023) at a pace of 15.5% CAGR while anticipating a valuation of USD 8.5 Billion in the same years.

Key Players:

Major companies in the household robots market are iRobot (US), Neato (US), Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), Ecovacs (China), Dyson (UK), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), LEGO (Denmark), John Deere (US), iLife Innovation (China), bObsweep (Canada), Miele (Germany), BSH Hausgeräte (Germany), temi (US), Monoprice (US) Husqvarna (Sweden), Robomow (Israel), Maytronics (Israel), Hayward Industries (US), Miele (Germany), Bissell (US), Pillo (US), and Anki (US). Apart from these, Blue Frog Robotics (France) and ASUSTek (Taiwan) are few of the emerging companies in the household robots market.

Segmentation:

Household Robots Market, by Offering:

· Products

· Services

Household Robots Market, by Type:

· Domestic

· Entertainment and Leisure

Household Robots Market, by Application:

· Vacuuming

· Lawn Mowing

· Pool Cleaning

· Companionship

· Elderly Assistance and Handicap Assistance

· Robot Toys and Hobby Systems

· Others (Window Cleaning, Robotic Kitchen, and Laundry Robot)

Top Impacting Factors:

Home robots find usefulness in a variety of tasks. Robots, for example, are widely used for vacuum cleaning. This robot consists of an intelligent programmable vacuum floor cleaning system, which allows the machine to automatically clean the floor without human intervention. Robot vacuum cleaners are small in size and have autonomy, making them more convenient to use compared to conventional vacuum cleaners. This factor has been considered one of the market leading essentials.

