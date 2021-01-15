Proximity Sensor Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Outlook, Industry Growth, Business Trends, Key Players Are Avago Technologies Inc. (Singapore), Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Proximity Sensor Market is slated to rise from USD 2,325.4 million in 2018 to USD 3.63 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Proximity sensors are widely adopted in automotive applications to detect objects near the vehicle. These sensors provide drivers with warnings and information about vehicle conditions. Some prominent applications of proximity sensors in automobiles include engine temperature, battery charge check, speed control, fuel level, and more.

Covid-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the proximity sensor market. Currently, because of the virus outbreak, many people stay indoors with little physical contact. Proximity sensors in consumer electronics safety devices enable non-contact detection and detection. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the proximity sensor market in the consumer electronics industry.

Key Players:

The key players in the proximity sensor market are Avago Technologies Inc. (Singapore), Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Balluff GmbH. (Germany), Hans Turck GmbH & CO., KG. (Germany), Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Sick AG (Germany).

Market Trends:

In today’s smart, interconnected world, the number of consumer electronic devices such as smart phones, laptops and smart home devices is growing overwhelmingly. Sensing components are increasingly being used in smart phones to improve overall functional efficiency and convenience.

Segmentation:

The market for proximity sensors market was segmented based on technology, end user, and area.

The market was segmented into inductive, capacitive, photoelectric and magnetic based on the technology.

The market has been segmented on the basis of end users into aerospace & defence, automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics , food & beverage, and others.

