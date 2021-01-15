Smart Beacon Market Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Business Growth, By Type, By Application, By Technology Key Players Bluvision-HID Global Company (US), Leantegra Inc. (US) Forecast 2025

Market Overview:

The rising need for outdoor navigation tools is predicted to spur the smart beacon market 2020. The chipset and processors industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which focusses market possibilities for development. A CAGR of 54% is foreseen to earn income worth USD 25000 million in the projected period.

The necessity for low-energy Bluetooth technology to transmit signals to proximate smart devices is predicted to induce the smart beacon market share. The escalating demand from retail outlets, offices and airports for smart beacons is estimated to further stimulate the smart beacon market companies in the forecast period.

Key Players:

The formidable contenders in the smart beacon market are Bluvision-HID Global Company (US), Leantegra Inc. (US), BlueUp Srls (Italy), Bleesk Benelux Sprl (Spain), Gimbal, Inc. (US), Accent Advanced Systems, SLU (Spain), Swirl Networks (US), Estimote, Inc. (US), Aruba-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Kontakt.io (Poland), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Sensoro Co., Ltd (US), JAALEE Technology (China), Blue Cats (Australia), Square Metrics GmbH (Germany), Radius Networks Inc. (US), Resono (Netherlands) among others.to name a few.

Segmentation:

By Beacon Standard:

· iBeacon

· Eddystone

· Others

By Connectivity Type:

· Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

· Hybrid

By Offering:

· Hardware

· Software

· Service

By End Use:

· Retail

· Public Gatherings & Spaces

· Hospitality

· Transportation & Logistics

· Sports

· Aviation

· Healthcare

· Automotive

Bank, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

· Education

· Others

Competitive Landscape and Smart Beacon Market Share Analysis:

The Smart Beacon Market competitive landscape provides detailed information by competitor. Details included include company overview, company finances, revenue generation, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product breadth and breadth, application advantages. The above data points relate only to the focus of the companies in the smart beacon market.

