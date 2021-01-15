Rectenna Market Size Share, Industry Growth, By Type, By Application, By Technology, Growing Demand, Business trends Forecast 2024

Market Overview:

Market Research Future, in its latest study, summed neatly that the global rectenna market 2020 could witness much bigger stability from the years 2019–2024. In these years, the market’s potentiality might rise at a towering rate, along with the same rate of valuation as well. It could be the great achievement of the market to see the future amidst COVID 19 pandemic across the world.

Key players operating in the global rectenna market include:

· AVX Corporation

· Antenova

· API Technologies

· Allis Communications Co., Ltd.

· CoolCAD Electronics, LLC

· Global Rectenna Market – Segmentation

The global rectenna market can be segmented based on:

· Type

· Application

· Geography

Global Rectenna Market, by Type

Based on type, the global rectenna market can be classified into:

· Radio-frequency Rectenna

· Optical Rectenna

· Global Rectenna Market, by Application

Based on application, the global Rectenna Market can be divided into:

Wireless Power Transmission

· Proximity Cards

· Others

Product enhancement driving Global Rectenna Market:

Cellular wireless communications have seen tremendous growth in recent years. Radio frequency energy harvesting has become an important technology by providing battery-free, low-power devices.

Developed by MIT and the University of Madrid, Rectenna can convert energy from Wi-Fi signals into electricity. This device can generate about 40 microwatts of power when exposed to the power level of a Wi-Fi signal.

These opportunities make it easy to recharge or power batteries in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables.

Enhancement of this type of rectena product is expected to revitalize the rectena market in the forecast period.

