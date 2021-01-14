Global Astaxanthin Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Astaxanthin Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Astaxanthin market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Astaxanthin industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and ?-carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

The report offers detailed coverage of Astaxanthin industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Astaxanthin by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Astaxanthin market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Astaxanthin according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Astaxanthin company.

Key Companies

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Igene Biotechnology

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Bettering Biotech

Zhejiang NHU

Leader Bio-Technology

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Market by Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Astaxanthin

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Astaxanthin

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Astaxanthin Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Astaxanthin Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Astaxanthin Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

…

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

