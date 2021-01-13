Watch Bucks vs Pistons Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

Welcome to Detroit Pistons game score, live updates and analysis as they play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have a chance to exact some revenge on the Bucks and end an embarrassing losing streak to their Central division rival.

The Bucks smashed the Pistons twice last week in Milwaukee, upping their win streak to 13 straight games against Detroit, including a four-game postseason sweep in 2019. The Pistons made both scores respectable in the fourth quarters, losing 125-115 and 130-115 two days later.

BRIGHT SIDE:Pistons might be historically bad. Just in time for a stacked NBA draft

WINDSOR:If Jerami Grant is this good, what else does GM Troy Weaver have up his sleeve?

The biggest loss during that trip: The hip injury to Pistons rookie Killian Hayes, who might be out for the season.

The Pistons’ last win in the series came Feb. 28, 2018 at LCA, a 110-87 blowout led by Stanley Johnson’s 19 points off the bench — remember him? Giannis Antetokounmpo had 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting with three rebounds in the game.

Antetokounmpo has torched the Pistons, and last week scored 68 points on 25-for-39 shooting combined in the two games. Khris Middleton in the two games had 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting and 11 assists.

Follow Pistons-Bucks live updates:

[ Killian Hayes hip injury: Surgeon explains paths to recovery, future outlook ]

Detroit Pistons (2-8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

