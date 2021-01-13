Downhole Cables Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis

Downhole cables are extensively used in the oil & gas industry as their unique construction of downhole cables allows them to be used in harsh environments. These cables are used mainly for data transmission. Generally, these cables find applications in oil wells, pipelines, and underwater areas where they are used to drive centrifugal pumps.

The factors driving the demand of downhole cables are increasing exploration & production of oil and gas and technical developments in drilling activities. According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, the global oil production grew from 92,502 thousand barrel per day (TBPD) in 2017 to 94,718 TBPD in 2018; the global natural gas production grew from 3,677.7 billion cubic meter (BCM) in 2017 to 3,867.9 BCM in 2018. The growth in production of oil and gas can be attributed to the improving global economic conditions. There has been an increased reliance on natural gas for electricity generation by the electricity generation companies worldwide due to its higher output and lower emissions than coal and diesel-powered plants. Also, as per the same report, the use of natural gas for electricity generation grew from 5,952.8 Terawatt-hour (TWh) in 2017 to 6,182.8 TWh in 2018. The production is expected to grow during the forecast period. In line with the increase in production of natural gas, the increase in demand for oil and gas has led to an increase in E&P of oil and gas, globally. Many oil & gas companies such as Schlumberger Limited (US) and Halliburton (US) are focusing on E&P of oil and gas across the world. For instance, in October 2017, Schlumberger, and Torxen Energy (Canada) signed an agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc. (Canada) to purchase Palliser Block in Canada for carrying out E&P of oil and gas in Canada. Moreover, in August 2019, Halliburton (US) signed a contract with Woodside (Australia) for drilling and completion services of offshore SNE Field, located in Senegal, Africa for E&P of oil and gas. Such developments are expected to lead to an increase in demand for downhole cables for data monitoring and powering downhole equipment in drilling activities. Furthermore, as per the data of Baker Hughes, a GE Company (US), the worldwide rig count increased from 2029 rig counts in 2017 to 2211 rig counts in 2018, signifying an increase in the use of downhole cables. Such developments have led to an increased demand of downhole cables, as downhole cables are being used in the production of oil and gas.

Furthermore, Drilling activities in the oil & gas industry are used in various applications including oil and gas extraction, well monitoring, and reservoir analysis. Technological advancements in drilling activities provide several benefits such as less drilling cost and growing extraction of oil and gas. Various technological advancements including the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), data analysis tools, data collection equipment, and real-time well data are employed in the processing of oil and gas by the oil & gas companies. The data acquired from the specific oil and gas drilling activities can be accessed remotely in real-time due to the advancements in communication technology. Furthermore, the hardware used in the oil wells have also been developed substantially, leading to a longer life and greater versatility of the equipment. For instance, in May 2017, Schlumberger Limited (US) launched SpectraSphere, a fluid mapping drilling service, which enables real-time fluid mapping by delivering critical fluid properties, such as fluid typing, fluid composition, fluid fractions and gas/oil ratio while drilling, in order to reduce operational costs and the risks associated during fluid analysis. Furthermore, in July 2019, Halliburton (US) introduced 3D reservoir mapping, a new logging-while-drilling (LWD) to get reservoir data for petrophysical analysis, reservoir mapping, and reservoir fluid characterization during drilling operations. Such technological development lead to an increase in demand for downhole cables, which are used in drilling applications.

Segmentation: Global Downhole Cables Market

The Global Downhole Cables Market is segmented based on Type, Installation, Application, and Region. By type, the global market has been segmented into tubing encapsulated cable, fiber optic cable, electrical submersible pump cable, and others. By installation, the global market has been divided into onshore and offshore. By application, the global market has been segmented into oil & gas production, well monitoring, instrumentation & control, pressure sensing, data collection, and powering downhole equipment.

Geographically, the global downhole cables market has been segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to hold a majority of the market share during the forecast period due to the increasing per capita energy consumption and exploration and production (E&P) of oil and gas in the region. According to the data of Baker Hughes International Rig Count, 2019, the rig count in North America increased to 1,223 rig counts in 2018 from 1,082 in 2017. The increase in extraction & production of oil and gas surges the demand of downhole cables as downhole cables, which are used in various applications in the extraction of oil and gas, such as reservoir monitoring, powering downhole equipment, and oil and gas production. Furthermore, according to the Annual Energy Outlook 2019, the US is expected to become a net energy exporter by the year 2020 owing to the rise in the production of oil and gas in the country. Moreover, as per the report, crude oil production is expected to reach 14.0 million, barrels per day (b/d) by the year 2040. Thus, the increasing E&P of oil and gas is expected to drive the demand for downhole cables in North America during the forecast period.

Prominent Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Downhole Cables Market are Prysmian Group (Italy), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), ABB (Switzerland), Fujikura Ltd (Japan), Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc. (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Belden Inc. (US), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), Marmon Holdings, Inc (US), Eland Cables (UK), WireCo WorldGroup Inc (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and GEO Pressure Systems Inc (Canada).

The report for global downhole cables market of Market Research Future research covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historic and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

