Commercial HVAC Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Scenario

A commercial HVAC system is designed to control the heating and cooling in commercial buildings. It also helps filter and clean the indoor air to maintain humidity levels. HVAC stands for heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning. A commercial HVAC system is larger compared to the ones used in the residential sector. A commercial HVAC system has components such as thermostats, dampers, condenser fans, compressors, evaporators, and blowers. Majorly, there are three categories of commercial HVAC systems, namely, single split systems, multi split systems, and VRF and VRV systems. A single split system is an affordable and appropriate system for buildings with small offices, server rooms, shops, and restaurants.

The commercial HVAC market size is projected to reach USD 130.25 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 93.50 billion, with a CAGR of 6.86% from 2019 to 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the global commercial HVAC market includes the rising number of data centers, increasing demand for HVAC system to reduce energy consumption, and government tax and rebate programs. Moreover, factors such as growing population in urban areas and rising disposable per capita income are driving the growth of the global commercial HVAC equipment market.

Key players in the commercial HVAC market, such as Mitsubishi Corporation and Samsung, supply commercial HVAC systems to commercial complexes. Moreover, there are various projects initiated by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for developing technologies to make energy more affordable. For instance, in April 2019, DOE announced the Buildings Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) 2019 Funding Opportunity (FOA) for up to USD 47 million for innovative technologies to supply low cost energy.

The global commercial HVAC market has been segmented based on heating equipment, ventilation equipment, cooling equipment, implementation type, application, and region. On the basis of heating equipment, the global market is classified into heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, and unitary heaters. Heat pump segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global market. A heat pump helps transfer heat from one point to another. The market for heat pumps in HVAC systems is growing owing to the efficient heating and cooling functions, along with the ability to heat water. On the basis of ventilation equipment, the global commercial HVAC market is segmented into humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, air filters, ventilation fans, and air handling units. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into large and small offices, hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants, and others. The large and small offices segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global commercial HVAC market is expected to grow at ~6.86% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global commercial HVAC market are United Technologies Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan), Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd (China), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), Farina Corporation (US), Edison Heating and Cooling (US), Lennox International Inc. (US), Rheem Manufacturing Company (US), AAON (US), Panasonic (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and Danfoss (Denmark).

Market Segmentation



The global commercial HVAC market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the rising temperature due to global warming and the growing construction industry. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India plans to invest USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure development by 2022, which is expected to further drive the global commercial HVAC market.

On the basis of region, the global commercial HVAC market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the commercial HVAC market due to the increase in urbanization and government initiatives to ensure that energy-efficient HVAC systems are installed in newly constructed office buildings. Similarly, the growing industrialization and commercial construction in countries such as India, Australia, and Indonesia would drive the growth of commercial HVAC market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, North America is expected to be the second-largest market for the commercial HVAC industry. The US is expected to dominate the market in North America, owing to the rising average construction spending and use of energy-efficient cooling systems.

