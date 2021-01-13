Boiler Combustion Chamber Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Scenario

A boiler combustion chamber is designed to withstand extremely high temperatures of up to 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit. These chambers also hold heat firings so that once the boiler is started, it will not have to work so hard to generate the same amount of heat. A combustion chamber is the extension of a boiler furnace, in which volatile hydrocarbons react. The heat that is produced due to combustion is absorbed by the steam boiler surface at the top of the combustion chamber. Various fire baffles and bricks walls are provided in the combustion chamber to ensure that the air mixes properly with combustible gases.

The value of the global boiler combustion chamber market is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2024 with 3.91% CAGR. The key factors driving the growth of boiler combustion chamber market are rapid advancements in technology, improvement in fuel economy, and reduction of CO2 emissions. According to the John Controls 2018 Energy Efficiency Survey, organizations in the US are planning to increase investments in energy efficiency in smart cities to ensure energy cost savings, energy security, and greenhouse gas footprint reduction. These initiatives would result in a high demand for boiler combustion chambers in several industries including the power generation industry. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding energy conservation will prompt an increase in the installation of equipment that ensure energy conservation, which is expected to drive the global boiler combustion market. However, the lack of protocol regarding boiler combustion chambers can pose a restraint to the global market.

Global boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into tube combustion chamber, annular combustion chamber, and joint combustion chamber. Tube combustor chamber segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented into vehicles, aircraft & rocket, marine, and others. The vehicles segment is expected to dominate the boiler combustion chamber market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global boiler combustion chamber market is segmented as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for boiler combustion chamber, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are expected to be the largest markets for boiler combustion chambers owing to the significant investments being made in the automobile and marine industries in these countries. The boiler combustion chamber market is also growing at a steady pace in countries such as the US, Australia, and Germany due to the increasing investments in renewable power generation and oil and gas-fired power generation.

Key Players

The key players in the global boiler combustion chamber market are Rex Materials, Inc. (US), SAACKE GmbH (Germany), Yanmar (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Skipperseil (India), PMF Industries, Inc. (US), Trojan Energy Systems, Inc. (US), Grayd-A Metal Fabricators (US), and Design Integrated Technology, Inc. (US).

Intended Audience

The intended audience in the global boiler combustion chamber market are:

Boiler combustion chamber manufacturers and distributors

Power generation companies

Turbine manufacturers and distributors

Engine manufacturers and distributors

Environmental research institutes

Manufacturing industry

Government and research organizations

Consulting companies in power sector

