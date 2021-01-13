Global Agricultural Fumigants Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021-2027
A New Market Study, Titled “Agricultural Fumigants Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Agricultural Fumigants market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Agricultural Fumigants industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases. In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/(COVID-19-Version)-Global-Agricultural-Fumigants-Market/13313
The report offers detailed coverage of Agricultural Fumigants industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Agricultural Fumigants by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Agricultural Fumigants market for 2015-2024.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Agricultural Fumigants according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Agricultural Fumigants company.
Key Companies
Dow
AMVAC
ADAMA Agricultural
FMC Corporation
BASF
DuPont
Syngenta
UPL Group
Detia-Degesch
Ikeda Kogyo
Arkema
Chemtura
Eastman
Solvay
ASHTA Chemicals
Jiangsu Shuangling
Dalian Dyechem
Shenyang Fengshou
Jining Shengcheng
Nantong Shizhuang
Limin Chemical
Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Market by Type
1,3-Dichloropropene
Chloropicrin
Methyl Bromide
Metam Sodium
Phosphine
Others
Market by Application
Soil Consumption
Warehouse Consumption
Ask Queries @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/enquiry.php/(COVID-19-Version)-Global-Agricultural-Fumigants-Market/13313
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Agricultural Fumigants
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Agricultural Fumigants
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019
Figure Asia Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)
Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)
…
Part 9 Market Features
9.1 Product Features
9.2 Price Features
9.3 Channel Features
9.4 Purchasing Features
Part 10 Investment Opportunity
10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity
10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity
PART 11 Coronavirus Impact
11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream
11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream
11.3 Impact on Industry Channels
11.4 Impact on Industry Competition
11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment
Part 12 Conclusion
Continue…
ABOUT US :
Fusion Market Research is one of the largest collections of market research reports from numerous publishers. We have a team of industry specialists providing unbiased insights on reports to best meet the requirements of our clients. We offer a comprehensive collection of competitive market research reports from a number of global leaders across industry segments.
CONTACT US
PH : +(210) 775-2636