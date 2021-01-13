Global Agricultural Fumigants Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Agricultural Fumigants Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study of the Agricultural Fumigants Market

Description

This global study of the Agricultural Fumigants market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Agricultural Fumigants industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Agricultural fumigants are injected into the soil and move through the soil air and dissolve in the water in the soil where they kill pests, and also used on grains and crops post-harvest to reduce insects, ticks and mites, nematodes, slugs and snails and fungal diseases. In the report, the statistics refer to agricultural fumigants as materials for fumigants pesticides. There are common fumigants materials such as Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene.

The report offers detailed coverage of Agricultural Fumigants industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Agricultural Fumigants by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Agricultural Fumigants market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Agricultural Fumigants according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Agricultural Fumigants company.

Key Companies

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Market by Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Agricultural Fumigants

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Agricultural Fumigants

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Agricultural Fumigants Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

…

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

