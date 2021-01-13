Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Market Overview:

The Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger (MCHE) Market is Expected to progress at 8.72% CAGR during the forecast period.

The microchannel heat exchanger are multi-pass parallel flow heat exchangers that comprise three parts namely, manifolds, multi-port tubes with less than 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and fins. These devices are used to heat or cool fluids by transferring heat between two or more fluids. MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerants flowing in microchannels. They are used in construction, automobile, and power generation industry. The demand for microchannel heat exchanger is driven by manufacturing, residential, and commercial application owing to an increase in commercialization and urbanization. Significant growth in construction, and manufacturing industry attributed to increase in demand for both, residential and commercial infrastructure and an increase in industrial production are the primary factors contributing to the growth of microchannel heat exchanger market during the forecast period. The report is focused on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and enable market players in having strategies planned, accordingly.

ALSO READ : https://pourniman.tumblr.com/post/637759226887929856/microchannel-heat-exchanger-market-2024-size

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in microchannel heat exchanger market with a value of USD 524.3 Million in 2017. Asia-Pacific is among the fastest growing regions in the world. The industrial sector has grown substantially in the region owing to the low labor costs. Additionally, as the economic growth in these countries will raise the disposable income among individuals. This factor will lead to an increase in demand for both, commercial and residential HVAC systems in the region. Additionally, the number of manufacturing units in the country will increase during the forecast period, leading to the growth in demand for the MCHEs in China. For an instance, in January 2019, Tesla announced that it started the construction of a manufacturing unit in Shanghai, China, which is expected to produce about 0.5 million (500 thousand) cars a year. The unit will be equipped with modern HVAC systems for optimum operation of the facility. Japan held second largest share of the microchannel heat exchanger market in 2017. Industrial products such as vehicles and electronics in Japan, drive the MCHE market. Some of the major manufacturers in Japan include Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd. The automotive industry is expected to have a higher demand during the forecast period, primarily due to the increase in demand for Japanese automotive products. Such factors are expected to drive the global microchannel heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/geotechnical-instrumentation-and-monitoring-market-2021-production-analysis-opportunity-assessments-industry-revenue-advancement-strategy-and-geographical-market-performance-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-09

Synopsis:

The global microchannel heat exchanger market has been segmented on the basis of industry, application, phase and region. The global demand for microchannel heat exchanger is driven by the rise in demand for MCHE in the manufacturing industry and significant development in technology. Rising demand for both, residential and commercial infrastructure, and to maintain the quality of the atmosphere within the structure most infrastructures are installing HVAC systems. Hence, rapid growth of construction industry raises the demand for the MCHEs.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-ignition-system-market-2020-size-projection-key-players-research-insights-business-overview-and-emerging-trends-by-2023-2020-12-28

Segment Analysis:

Microchannel heat exchanger market has been segmented based on industry, application, phase and region. On the basis of industry, the market is classified into residential, commercial, refrigerated transport, food processing, power, and others. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the microchannel heat exchanger market during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the microchannel heat exchanger market has been segmented into chiller, heat pump, condenser, and evaporator. The heat pump segment is expected to dominate the microchannel heat exchanger market. On the basis of phase, the microchannel heat exchanger market has been segmented into single-phase, and two-phase. The single-phase segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/2201990/content-delivery-network-market-global-trends-size-share

Companies Covered:

The key players of global microchannel heat exchanger market are Kaltra (Germany), Welcon Inc (Japan), Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co Ltd (China), Evapco Inc (US), Climetal SL (Spain), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment Co Ltd (China), Sanhua (US), Vacuum Process Engineering (US), and Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd (Japan).

Regional Analysis:

Microchannel heat exchanger market by region is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global microchannel heat exchanger market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period. China was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 184.2 million. The growth in microchannel heat exchanger in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing HVAC installations at commercial and residential complexes, and rising application of MCHE in industrial manufacturing processes.

Rise in Demand for MCHE in the Manufacturing Industry



Analysis Period: Base Year – 2017 Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023 Market Valuation – USD Million



By Industry Residential Commercial Refrigerated TransportRoad Sea Rail Food Processing Power Others (Chemicals, Electronics, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, and Steel Industries)



By Application Chiller Heat Pump Condenser Evaporator



By Phase Single-Phase Two-Phase



By Region North America US Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe Rest of the World Middle East & Africa South America



Key Developments:

In January 2019 , Evapco inaugurated its new office in Dubai, UAE. The expansion is expected to boost sales in the Middle East, while in December 2017, it announced that the construction of its new manufacturing facility in Taneytown, the US. The expansion has substantially increased the company’s manufacturing capacity

In February 2019, Shanghai Shenglin announced the completion of the manufacture of a fin type condenser for an un-named client in France. The contract has played an important role in increasing the company’s market share in Europe

In September 2016, Modine Manufacturing Company acquired Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions (Finland) for a total value of approximately USD 422 million, which has enhanced the portfolio of the company

https://primefeed.in/